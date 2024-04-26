Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.66

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 226129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

