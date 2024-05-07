Idaho Trust Bank Sells 2,902 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.48. 1,644,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

