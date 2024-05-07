iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lessened by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 146,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,985,811. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

