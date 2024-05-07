Idaho Trust Bank Invests $207,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

