Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.86 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.
Lumentum Stock Down 3.8 %
LITE traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 2,564,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum
In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
