Highlander Partners L.P. Has $5.71 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 4.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $6,306,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

