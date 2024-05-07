ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.99. 14,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

