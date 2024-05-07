Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 4,615,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

