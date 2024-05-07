Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,240 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.24% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 391,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.