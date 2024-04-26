Raymond James Raises Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.65

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Up 5.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.