Raymond James Raises Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.65

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MAU opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$296.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

