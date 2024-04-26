Raymond James Boosts Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target to $6.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maricann Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARI
Maricann Group Price Performance
Maricann Group Company Profile
Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maricann Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.