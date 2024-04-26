Raymond James Boosts Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target to $6.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maricann Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Maricann Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARI

Maricann Group Price Performance

Maricann Group Company Profile

Maricann Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

(Get Free Report)

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.