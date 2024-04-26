Reviewing Fisker (FSRN) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2492 3376 151 2.39

Profitability

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Fisker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -24.58% -9.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.03 Fisker Competitors $46.73 billion $2.55 billion 19.57

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 3.68, meaning that their average share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

