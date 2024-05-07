Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,185,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,766 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN traded up $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $969.97. 358,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,633. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $943.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

