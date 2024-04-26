Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.050-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.05-18.25 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $540.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

