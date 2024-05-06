Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,235 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 610,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,807 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 1,374,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,629. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

