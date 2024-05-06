iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,068. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
