GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

