Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,787 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,176 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

