Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Standex International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $171.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 52-week low of $117.24 and a 52-week high of $184.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

