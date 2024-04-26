Short Interest in StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Grows By 120.0%

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

StateHouse Price Performance

Shares of STHZF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 15,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,072. StateHouse has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

About StateHouse

StateHouse Holdings Inc, an integrated omni-channel cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in the United States. It operates in Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs, California, San Diego, San Ysidro, Grover Beach, Seaside, La Mesa, Grossmont, Vista, Eugene, Oregon, and Internationally.

