Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Surf Air Mobility has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, analysts expect Surf Air Mobility to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 8.7 %

SRFM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on SRFM

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.