FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

