High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect High Liner Foods to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$10.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

