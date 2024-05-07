Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

