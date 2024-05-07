Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Groupon Price Performance
Shares of GRPN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
