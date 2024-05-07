VirTra (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million.

VirTra Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

