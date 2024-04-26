Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Simmons First National Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 57,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Simmons First National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
