SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $178.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $179.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

