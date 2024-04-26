StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

