Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD
Prologis Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.