JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $35.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 230,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

