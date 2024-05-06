Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 58,548 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,885. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

