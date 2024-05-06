Grin One Day Volume Tops $164,781.18 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $164,781.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,458.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00752698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00128157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00208244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00101374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

