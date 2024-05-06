Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $695.17 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $695.17 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00059344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,538,232,236 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

