Saga (SAGA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72.63 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Saga has a market cap of $300.13 million and $72.63 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00005134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,005,816,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,123,119 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,005,690,796 with 92,077,141 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.36156171 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $57,049,777.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.