Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,649 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after buying an additional 296,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 521,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.06. 4,572,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

