Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,537. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

