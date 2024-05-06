Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Sells 100,440 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $181.67. 4,124,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.