Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $85.09. 2,449,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

