Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $136,385.64 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.98. 30,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLFC. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

