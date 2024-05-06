UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 777,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

