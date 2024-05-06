Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $176.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $185.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.