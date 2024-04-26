United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $687.95. 116,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.37 and its 200-day moving average is $576.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

