Ethereum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.98 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,065.61 or 0.04827264 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $368.18 billion and approximately $12.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00057477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,101,537 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

