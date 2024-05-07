Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 194.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

STOK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

