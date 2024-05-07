Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 8.3 %

BW stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.