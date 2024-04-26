VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in April

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USVM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
