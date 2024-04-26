Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTONGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Right On Brands Trading Down 17.9 %

OTCMKTS:RTON traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. 937,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,146. Right On Brands has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03.

Right On Brands (OTCMKTS:RTONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.34 million for the quarter.

Right On Brands Company Profile

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

