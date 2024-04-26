Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases By 566.7%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.