Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases By 566.7%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.