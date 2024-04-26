Bailard Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.88. 69,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.